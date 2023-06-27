Baton Rouge Duck Decoy Show

BATON ROUGE- Some of the best sculptors in the state will be in Baton Rouge this weekend for the 4th annual Antique Decoy Duck Show.

This year's event will focus on classic New Orleans style decoy ducks.

Last year's event brought in more than 1,000 people, and show organizer Gary Lipham says he's expecting a similar turnout at this year's event.

Lipham and BREC Bluebonnet Swamp Director Claire Coco stopped by 2une In this morning to tell News 2's John Pastorek more about the upcoming event.

The Antique Decoy show will be held at BREC's Bluebonnet Swamp on Saturday, August 22nd. For more information you can email theduckstopshere@comcast.net or visit the BREC website.