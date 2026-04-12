Baton Rouge breaks ground on Florida Boulevard project

BATON ROUGE — Runners and walkers say narrow sidewalks and cracked paths along Florida Boulevard make exercise feel risky.

Nicholas London, a former Marine, runs by the LSU Lakes at least three times a week. He lives across Florida Boulevard but chooses to run on a path farther away because the one near his house presents too many issues.

"I live on that side, the other side of Florida, and I have to come over here to run because it's mainly better on this side and by the lakes," London said.

Even on the better side, London finds that sidewalks can get narrow and full of obstacles. "It's kind of small when you're weaving through those old kind of sidewalks that are just outdated with roots and stuff," he said.

Princess Horton said runners must stay alert or risk injury. "We always have to like watch our step when we're running because you never know — stepping on those cracks and those potholes — it's not really safe," Horton said.

The entire stretch of Florida Boulevard has long concerned city officials. They're working to fix the roadway, but admit the walking and jogging path remains problematic.

"We also have a problem dealing with fatalities on this roadway with not only motor vehicles but also pedestrians with bicycles," said Fred Raiford with Move EBR.

City officials say they will next work to improve sidewalks, enhance crossings and provide safer pedestrian access to transit stops. That could take up to two years to complete.

"That area from Florida to Airline, there will be a 10-foot multi-use path on each side of the roadway," Raiford said. "Our goal is to try to improve the conditions — providing more opportunity for people to drive safely, ride their bikes safely or walk on the sidewalk itself."

For London, this project remains personal. To him, running along Florida Boulevard shouldn't feel like a challenge — it should feel safe and predictable.

"Having more space, better paths … it would make running out here a lot easier and safer," London said. "I think a lot of people would take advantage of it."

When these improvements wrap up for London and other runners, every step will come with far less risk.

DOTD crews will be working from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., weather permitting. Drivers are urged to use caution, watch for construction equipment and give themselves extra travel time through the area.