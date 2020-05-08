Baker Walmart Testing Site offers self-administered COVID Tests

BAKER - The city of Baker now has a second drive-thru test site at which residents are walked through a self-administered COVID test.

The new site is located in parking lot of Walmart at 14507 Plank Road in Baker and the incredibly simple COVID test is handed to the patient by a health care worker who explains how to administer it.

The tests, which are meant to take place within minutes, are performed at no charge and a doctor's order is not required.

However, patients must make an appointment before arriving.

Click here to access the "MyQuestCOVIDtest" app that allows patients to make appointments.

Upon their arrival, patients should be ready to show a picture I.D. and keep in mind that it typically takes about two or three days to receive test results.