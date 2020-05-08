Latest Weather Blog
Baker Walmart Testing Site offers self-administered COVID Tests
Related Story
BAKER - The city of Baker now has a second drive-thru test site at which residents are walked through a self-administered COVID test.
The new site is located in parking lot of Walmart at 14507 Plank Road in Baker and the incredibly simple COVID test is handed to the patient by a health care worker who explains how to administer it.
The tests, which are meant to take place within minutes, are performed at no charge and a doctor's order is not required.
However, patients must make an appointment before arriving.
Click here to access the "MyQuestCOVIDtest" app that allows patients to make appointments.
Upon their arrival, patients should be ready to show a picture I.D. and keep in mind that it typically takes about two or three days to receive test results.
Baker city officials have also assured the public that no patient information or personal test results will be managed by or disclosed to the city.
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
BRPD officer shot in line of duty released from hospital Thursday
-
Following NFL schedule release, teams focus on preparing for coronavirus-related changes
-
Dental Offices resuming procedures struggle to find PPE
-
Pregnant nurse with COVID-19 recovers, goes back to work
-
BRPD officer shot in line of duty released from hospital Thursday
Sports Video
-
Walker's Christian Cassels signing with Belhaven is true comeback story
-
Southeastern stud gets pro opportunity in native Canada
-
Southern Law grad is instilling faith in others through faith
-
Malcolm Roach inks free agent deal with Saints
-
U High Athletes Get Creative with Signing Day Festivities