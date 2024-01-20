30°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Audit finds faults in DHH's management of funds

Related Story

BATON ROUGE - Allegations of an inside job at the Department of Children and Family Services surfaced Wednesday.

Four employees stole $46,000 in food stamps over a seven year period, a legislative audit revealed.  The report states less than $1,000 has been recovered and one of the employees is still employed.

A spokesperson for DCFS would not agree to an interview Wednesday, but in a written response to auditors, the state agency notes it has "zero tolerance" for theft and employees caught stealing are fired.

The audit reports a number of other problems at the agency, including $22,772 in mismanaged welfare benefits and a potential $5.5 million federal fine for lack of oversight in grants from the federal government.  

Legislative Auditor Daryl Purpera said the report represents a failure of management in the agency. He said Governor Jindal's administration overhauled several state agencies in recent years and the changes were poorly planned.

"Some of those programs were rushed," said Purpera. "They were not carried out and they weren't implemented in a way they should have been and we're facing the music on that today."

News
Audit: State workers caught stealing food stamps
Audit: State workers caught stealing food stamps
BATON ROUGE - Allegations of an inside job at the Department of Children and Family Services surfaced Wednesday. Four... More >>
8 years ago Wednesday, December 23 2015 Dec 23, 2015 Wednesday, December 23, 2015 7:26:00 PM CST December 23, 2015
Audit finds faults in DHH's management of...
Audit finds faults in DHH's management of funds
BATON ROUGE - A state audit has found that the Department of Health and Hospitals failed to follow legally required... More >>
8 years ago Wednesday, December 23 2015 Dec 23, 2015 Wednesday, December 23, 2015 11:22:00 AM CST December 23, 2015

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days