Assumption deputies arrest man accused of leading 100 mph pursuit through Pierre Part

PIERRE PART - A man accused of leading Assumption Parish deputies on a 100 mph chase was arrested.

Eddie Hillery Ned, 24, was arrested Sunday morning after allegedly leading the high-speed pursuit on La. 70 in Pierre Part.

A patrol deputy attempted to make a traffic stop on an eastbound vehicle, deputies said. The driver then took off at more than 100 mph, leading a pursuit ending just east of La. 996.

Deputies then identified the driver of the car as Ned and he was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on aggravated flight from an officer, driving under a suspended license and speeding charges.

Ned remains incarcerated pending a bond hearing, deputies said.