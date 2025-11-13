Ascension Schools: Student found with airsoft gun at Lakeside Primary

PRAIRIEVILLE - A student brought an airsoft gun to Lakeside Primary School on Tuesday, Ascension Schools said in a letter to parents.

The letter was sent at 10 a.m. on Tuesday saying that the student was found in possession of an airsoft gun, and that staff took immediate action. They confirmed there were no threats to students and staff.

"As with all matters involving school safety, we take this very seriously, and the student will face appropriate disciplinary consequences in accordance with our policies," Lakeside Primary Principal Laurent Thomas said.

It wasn't immediately clear whether the student faces any criminal charges; WBRZ reached out to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office and is awaiting a response.