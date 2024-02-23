Ascension Parish student heading to national welding competition

ASCENSION PARISH - A senior at a local high school is being given a chance to show his skills at a national welding competition next month.

Gilbr Coto is a student at East Ascension High School. He's studying in the CTE program at the school—the National Career and Technical Education. Coto has been taking his welding classes at ABC Pelican Chapter for the last two years, getting him ready for his future career in welding. This pathway lets students experiment in many hands-on projects such as computer science, culinary arts, architecture and construction, nursing, and in Coto's case, welding.

February is National CTE month, and this year, Coto has been given an amazing opportunity: he was chosen to compete in a national welding competition in March.

"I'm really grateful about God giving me this opportunity going into it," Coto said. "I know it's going to be welders from all around the United States. I got picked to go to it, out of all the welders in Louisiana, so it's pretty amazing."