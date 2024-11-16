Ascension Parish Schools issuing one-time payments of $1,250 to full-time staff

DONALDSONVILLE — Ascension Parish Schools will be issuing one-time payments of $1,250 to full-time professional and support staff.

For full-time staff to be eligible for the full amount of the one-time payments, staff must have been employed before Oct. 1. Those full-time staff members who started work after Oct. 2 but before Nov. 1 will receive half of the $1,250 payment.

Officials with the school district said Tuesday that part-time staff members working 50% of the hours of full-time employees will receive a single $625 payment.

Part-time employees will be eligible for the 50% of the full-time amount if they started work before Oct. 1. Any part-time

staff member employed after Oct. 2 and before Nov. 1 will receive 25% of the full-time amount.

Staff members employed after Nov. 1 will not be eligible for this one time pay.