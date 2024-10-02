71°
Latest Weather Blog
Ascension authorities searching for suspect who used counterfeit money
Related Story
ASCENSION PARISH- Deputies are searching for information regarding a suspect who attempted to use counterfeit money at multiple Smoothie King locations.
According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, the suspect attempted to pass counterfeit bills at a Smoothie King on Highway 61 in Prairieville on two separate occasions.
The suspect also attempted to pass fake bills at another Smoothie King located in Dutchtown, authorities say. On this occasion, the suspect went through the drive-thru window in a blue Infiniti with a license plate number reading 200AYT.
Anyone with information regarding this crime is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at (225) 261-4636.
News
ASCENSION PARISH- Deputies are searching for information regarding a suspect who attempted to use counterfeit money at multiple Smoothie King... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Tenants in second week of sewage problem at Denham Springs apartment
-
Deputies reject self-defense claim; man accused of shooting wife several times at...
-
Library cardholders can now check out state park passes and exploration-tool filled...
-
University Lakes construction expecting delays after no contractors bid on project
-
LSU and Ole Miss set for a Saturday night kickoff on WBRZ
Sports Video
-
Southern's defense prevailed in "must win" game over Prairie View
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week nominees: Week 4
-
FINAL: LSU defeats South Alabama 42-10; Nussmeier sets career high for passing...
-
Atlanta Falcons hit long-range field goal with two seconds left to beat...
-
LSU beats South Alabama, 42-10