Ascension and Livingston Parish waterways reopen

Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment has announced that all Ascension Parish waterways will reopen to all boat traffic today, Sunday September 27, at Noon.

The waterways were closed to recreational boating as a precaution against storm and tidal surges from Tropical Storm Beta.

In conjunction with Ascension Parish, Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks and the Livingston Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness are also reopening all Livingston Parish waterways to all traffic effective at Noon today.