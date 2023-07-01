Ascension and Livingston Parish waterways reopen

79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment has announced that all Ascension Parish waterways will reopen to all boat traffic today, Sunday September 27, at Noon.

The waterways were closed to recreational boating as a precaution against storm and tidal surges from Tropical Storm Beta.

In conjunction with Ascension Parish, Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks and the Livingston Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness are also reopening all Livingston Parish waterways to all traffic effective at Noon today.

2 years ago Sunday, September 27 2020 Sep 27, 2020 Sunday, September 27, 2020 11:00:00 AM CDT September 27, 2020

