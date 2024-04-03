Latest Weather Blog
App developed by Baton Rouge native aims to connect beauticians and clients for easy booking, 'beauty emergencies'
Related Story
BATON ROUGE- Dozens of businesses in the capital region are now connected by a new app "BeautyFindr," created by Baton Rouge native Annabeth Guillory.
The app, which Guillory said was designed to make scheduling beauty appointments easy by creating a network of stylists and beauticians, went live two weeks ago. Thirty-one businesses in Baton Rouge and Lake Charles have already opted-in to be part of the network.
Guillory says she hopes to eventually be partnered with beauticians across the state — and one day nationally.
Guillory said the idea behind BeautyFindr was conceived when she experienced a makeup artist cancelling their appointment on the day of her maternity photos.
"I remember sitting in the parking lot thinking, 'Why is it not easy?' That's when I said 'Oh my gosh,' and the app idea came to me and that is also when the SOS feature came into play," Guillory said.
Guillory added a feature so clients can look for same-day and emergency booking for users in a similar situations as hers. Developers said beauticians can charge more for the convenience, including tip and service fee.
Guillory said BeautyFindr can be used in any situation, whether a client wants an appointment months in advance or immediately.
"This is a large network of people at your fingertips," Guillory said. "It serves a purpose on both sides."
Camryn Cotten, a hair stylist at SOHO Boutique Salon, says the app is a game-changer when clients cancel their appointment in short notice. She says she believes BeautyFindr will increase her clientele and stylists that are just starting out.
"A lot of young girls I find go through phases of getting their hair done and so having this app that I can actually reach out to people that want their hair done and are looking to get their hair done. I find that it makes the process a lot easier," Cotten said.
Services available to schedule on BeautyFindr include hair, makeup, permanent makeup, facials and more.
To check out BeautyFindr, click here.
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
La. lawmaker pushing for added mental health, substance abuse services in public...
-
Geaux Far Louisiana hosts third Day at the Capitol to share initiative...
-
Landowner allows pipeline access, blames work for property flooding
-
Ponchatoula residents shaken up after deputy shot, killed man Monday
-
Neighbors find missing tortoise after days-long search