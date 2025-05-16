Latest Weather Blog
Amite tax preparer accused of claiming tax returns from fabricated gambling winnings in client's name
Related Story
BATON ROUGE – An Amite tax preparer was arrested after allegedly claiming tens of thousands of dollars in tax returns from fabricated gambling winnings in the name of a client.
Todd Ramon Mabry is accused of submitting a false tax withholding form in the name of an unsuspecting client claiming $158,233 in fabricated gambling winnings at L’Auberge Casino in Baton Rouge.
The Louisiana Department of Revenue’s Criminal Investigations Division said that, based on tax withholdings calculated for the phony gambling winnings, Mabry attempted to claim a state income tax refund of $25,552.
Mabry was arrested Tuesday and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on attempted theft, computer fraud and filing false public records charges.
Agents are also investigating other persons of interest in the alleged fraud scheme. Mabry is the 77th person arrested under a joint anti-tax fraud initiative of the Louisiana Department of Revenue and the state attorney general’s office, the LDR said.
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Community Violence Interruption programs at risk among over $800 million in DOJ...
-
Zachary High 'Talented Arts Program' students' artwork in Louisiana Art & Science...
-
Crews battling fire at Nottoway Plantation
-
St George chief departure?
-
See which area schools are offering free summer meals for children under...
Sports Video
-
Southeastern softball looking to make a run in the Baton Rouge Regional
-
LSU tennis looking for NCAA history in quarterfinals
-
Landry signs order shielding state universities' NIL practices until settlement, federal legislation
-
Southern women finish third at SWAC Track and Field Championships
-
U-High baseball eyes another state title