American Red Cross in need of volunteers for hurricane season - Here's how you can help

We're already at the start of hurricane season and it's important to always stay prepared for any storm that may cause devastation.

The American Red Cross is looking for volunteers to be ready and help out when a natural disaster strikes.

All year long, these volunteers go out into hard-hit communities; whether it be severe storms or a house fire, they're there to help provide assistance to those in need.

Volunteers help out at the shelters, provide health services, and help feed the community.

Ed Bush, the Executive Director at the CapWest American Red Cross, says they're always in need of volunteers and the time is now to start preparing.

"The strength of our organization comes from the strength of our volunteers," said Bush. "Everything from someone who just wants to be at their computer crunching data, or maybe just going on social media, or someone who is interested in journalism, to someone who just wants to connect and make a difference and maybe deliver food to at-risk neighborhoods or whatnot during a disaster, these are all great opportunities for volunteers and we always need more."

If you're interested in becoming a volunteer, you can sign up on their website here.