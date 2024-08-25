American flags placed at national cemetery in preparation for Memorial Day

PORT HUDSON - American flags pierced the ground at the Port Hudson National Cemetery Saturday. One placed after another, and another, until a flag is on every one of the cemetery's 13-thousand graves.

"We never forget our heroes. We never forget our fallen," Director of the National Cemetery Complex Maurice Roan said.

For more than 30 years, boy scouts and cub scouts, young and old people, turn out for this annual service.

"It brings the community together. It's not just scouts out here," Scout Leader Jeff Thibodeaux of Baton Rouge said.

The national cemetery near Zachary is part of the Port Hudson battlegrounds, where thousands of union and confederate soldiers fought, died and were buried.

The flag placing is more than just a community service project for the scouts, it's also an opportunity for them to learn and show their respect for those who fought and died while serving their country. Like Private Charlie Follins, a World War ll army veteran, who these scouts don't even know.

"By coming here and saying their names out loud as we put their flags in front of their stones, then we honor them and remember what they did," Boy Scout Dylan Thibodeaux from Baton Rouge said.

The Port Hudson National Cemetery is filled to capacity, with no more space for graves, just memories of the those buried here, and what they did for their country.