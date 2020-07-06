Alton Sterling shooting - Officer Salamoni body cam footage

Home
On Your Side
State urges people to 'mask up' as virus numbers increase
BATON ROUGE - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are expected to release new guidance when it comes to wearing a mask. It still recommends...
Residents awaiting traffic circle in Gonzales will be waiting longer than originally discussed
GONZALES - Drivers in Ascension Parish are hoping...
Fences in servitude removed by parish to cut ditch, residents must pay to put them back
DENHAM SPRINGS - Last year , the Livingston...
News
Three Livingston Parish libraries close due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19
LIVINGSTON - The Main Branch Library in the town of Livingston, is the third library in the parish to re-close because of COVID-19. The...
EBR District Attorney concerned about high homicide numbers
BATON ROUGE – A violent Fourth of July...
L'Auberge Casino expected to layoff over 100 employees
BATON ROUGE - According to KATC , L’Auberge...
Additional Links
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Tropical Storm Edouard forms in the north Atlantic
Tropical Depression Five has strengthened into Tropical Storm Edouard with 40 mph winds. Edouard is racing to the northeast at 35 mph, away from the...
Daily chance for storms continues, watching the tropics
Tonight and Tomorrow: Tonight, a few overnight showers...
Tropical Depression Five develops over the western Atlantic
Tropical Depression Five formed Saturday morning over the...
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Sports2-a-Days Preview: Brusly Panthers
After a 2-5 start last year, Brusly was already prepared for a rough season. But it's not how you start but how you finish. A 7-6...
Steve Ensminger Jr. returns to coaching in honor of late wife Carley McCord
For 7 years, Steve Ensminger Jr. was not...
Sports2-a-Days Preview: St. James Wildcats
Hard to beat an undefeated season that ended...
Additional Links
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Additional Links
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Woman's Hospital: Pregnant women should take extra precautions due to COVID-19
BATON ROUGE - Shortly after The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that pregnant women with COVID-19 may be at an increased risk of...
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for July...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
EBR mayor hosts Wednesday morning financial literacy workshop
BATON ROUGE - For many residents, Louisiana's gradual reopening from the state-wide closure caused by the spread of COVID-19 is happening alongside their gradual rebuilding of...
Thank you! St. Jude Dream Home tickets are sold out; Watch drawing in July
BATON ROUGE – Tickets are no longer available...
Virus expands grip in many areas; U.S. death toll nears 100,000
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea reported...
Additional Links
Class of 2020
Business Directory
Calendar
Click 2 The Pros
Crawfish Price Index
Fireworks on the Mississippi
Mr Food
Dog Days of Summer
Pat's Coats for Kids
The Pledge of Allegiance
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Additional Links
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Father's Day Giveaway
Search
Home
On Your Side
News
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Class of 2020
Business Directory
Calendar
Click 2 The Pros
Crawfish Price Index
Fireworks on the Mississippi
Mr Food
Dog Days of Summer
Pat's Coats for Kids
The Pledge of Allegiance
About Us
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Father's Day Giveaway
Search
SEARCH
74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Tropical Storm Edouard forms in the north Atlantic
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
Alton Sterling shooting - Officer Salamoni body cam footage
Share:
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days
News Video
Three Livingston Parish libraries close due to an employee testing positive for...
EBR District Attorney concerned about high homicide numbers
Hundreds celebrate Fourth of July at False River
City of Walker celebrates Independence Day
WBRZ's Fireworks on the Mississippi Extravaganza
Sports Video
Sports2-a-Days Preview: Brusly Panthers
Steve Ensminger Jr. returns to football to honor late wife
Sports2-a-Days Preview: St. James Wildcats
Sports2-a-Days Previews: U-High Cubs
Sports2-a-Days Previews: Catholic Pointe Coupee