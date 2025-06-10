Alleged Vulture gang members could face federal charges

BATON ROUGE —Alleged Vulture gang members arrested in a Monday drug bust could face federal charges.

East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore said his office is working with the U.S. Attorney's office to determine which cases will be tried in state court and which ones are a better fit for federal prosecution.

"Well, it just depends on whether it meets the federal definition that they're looking at. I think that a lot of these cases do because of the gun involvement, prior convictions, drug involvement, and so it just depends on whether they decide to accept these cases or not," Moore said.

Moore said some of the alleged Vulture members were already out on bond in other cases at the time of their arrests, including some with bonds in New Orleans and Texas. His office will be requesting that some of the suspects be held in jail.

"We are asking in those cases that those who are out on a bond, that their bonds be revoked and it will be held pending trial," Moore said.

Broderick Butler is an alleged member who was taken in during the raid. He was in court Wednesday morning for a bond review in a previous drug case.

His new charges include conspiracy to distribute narcotics, resisting an officer, money laundering, and street gang activity.

Butler was out on $150,000 bond from a March arrest in New Orleans where he was accused of shooting a member of a rival gang.

Keyondre Young has been accused of crimes associated with a gang before. He pleaded guilty to a drug charge in a 2022 case in which he was accused of crimes as part of the Bankstown Mafia gang. He was sentenced to 90 months with 59 months suspended.

Young's probation conditions specified that he should not have contact with any gang members, except his father.

He's now accused of illegal carrying of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Accused gang member Gervea Ferguson was already in jail for murder at the time of the raids. He was charged in April in the murder of Jonathan Williams. When he was initially arrested for that crime, he was briefly released on a $250,000 bond without the GPS monitoring the court had required. He was later remanded to jail because of violations of his bond conditions.

Ferguson now faces an additional charge of conspiracy to distribute narcotics.