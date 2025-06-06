92°
After encounters with bears, coyotes, EBR now dealing with a baby alligator
BATON ROUGE - After the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office helped catch a black bear in Broadmoor last week, and following reports of a coyote or two chasing pets in neighborhoods near Webb Park, deputies on Wednesday noted on Facebook that they had to deal with a baby alligator.
Deputies channeled their inner Steve Irwin when they successfully caught the troublemaking baby gator. They did not say when the animal encounter occurred.
The deputies turned the reptile over to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.
