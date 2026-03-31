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Latest Weather Blog
6pm News Replay, Tuesday Mar 31
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
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Historic Varsity Theater closes temporarily
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Baton Rouge woman with disability faces barriers to CATS on Demand access...
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Baton Rouge police use drone to help arrest peeping tom suspect
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Trooper previously not prosecuted on domestic violence charge arrested for second time...
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Four astronauts are heading toward the Moon this week for the first...
Sports Video
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'We're starting it from the beginning:' Lane Kiffin gives update on 2nd...
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Will Wade Returns to LSU
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WBRZ enters partnership with Southern University to become official TV station of...
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LSU Women's Basketball fans turn game day into fashion trend, boosting local...
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Rapper 'Toosii' joins LSU Football roster