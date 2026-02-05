41°
Latest Weather Blog
6pm News Replay, Thursday Feb 5
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
2 Your Town Southern: Jaguar bowling is chasing more championships
-
New LSU football coach Lane Kiffin credits city of Baton Rouge, LSU...
-
LSU launches rule aimed at stopping students from leaving basketball games early
-
Southern football introduces assistant coaches, recaps National Signing Day class
-
BRCC Bears take down visiting Southern-Shreveport on the hardowod