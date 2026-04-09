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6pm News Replay, Thursday Apr 9
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
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One Tank Trips: Mrs. Heather's Strawberry Patch
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Vacant house along Railroad Avenue in Donaldsonville catches fire
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Cox Charities gives $38K in grants to eight Baton Rouge nonprofits
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19-year-old dead after targeted shooting along Sycamore Street
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Baton Rouge man who orchestrated mail fraud scheme pleads guilty
Sports Video
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REPORT: LSU point guard Jada Richard plans to enter the transfer portal
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LSU softball to host Arizona for annual Strikeout Ovarian Cancer Game/All for...
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SEC announces schedule for football Media Days this summer
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LSU baseball's non-conference losses could affect postseason hopes
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SPARE NOTES: Chapelle Wins Second Straight Girls Bowling Title