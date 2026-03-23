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6pm News Replay, Monday Mar 23
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News Video
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Capitol waterproofing underway, lawmakers take a look at capital outlay
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Electricity bill charges shock Greensburg residents, DEMCO explains
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Deputies looking for woman who stole $700 worth of candy
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City of Central seeks nearly $28 million dollars for flood mitigation projects
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68-year-old Springfield woman dies in apartment fire, state fire marshal says