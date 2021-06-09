6AM: Monday Morning Forecast

Today and Tonight: We're starting off much more quiet this morning compared to yesterday. There's a chance for a few spotty showers this morning, but most will start the day off dry. Our weather pattern will begin to back off to a more typical rhythm of mainly afternoon, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Rain coverage will be around 50% today, with high temperatures returning to the upper 80s.



Looking Ahead: The number of showers and thunderstorms will start to back down by mid-week, especially by Thursday. That, of course, means high temperatures reaching or getting close to 90 degrees once again. As it stands right now, Friday and Saturday look to be the driest days of the week, with more widespread showers/storms potentially returning on Sunday.

THE TROPICS:



There are currently no organized systems in the tropics. As of Sunday night, the National Hurricane Center is highlighting the southern Caribbean as an area for potential development around late week. The chance is low at this time, but there are signals an area of low pressure may try to develop. Nothing to be concerned about at this time, we have plenty of time to watch.

