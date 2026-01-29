44°
Latest Weather Blog
630pm News Replay, Thursday Jan 29
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
A former Illinois deputy is sentenced to 20 years in prison for...
-
Neighborhood requests four-way stop after hit-and-run, city data doesn't add up
-
First responders urge tech be used with caution after RV fire
-
Fire officials urge residents to check smoke alarms after surge in fire-related...
-
Winter storm death toll rises to 9 in Louisiana, LDH says
Sports Video
-
LSU baseball unveils new 'Intimidator' billboard at Alex Box Stadium commemorating 8th...
-
LSU basketball bullied by MSU Bulldogs
-
Frank Pitts, Southern University graduate who played in first Super Bowl, dies...
-
LSU head coach Lane Kiffin to lead Krewe of Endymion as co-Grand...
-
LSU women cruise past Florida for fifth straight win