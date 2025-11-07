70°
Latest Weather Blog
630pm News Replay, Friday Nov 7
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Standing water, trash affecting home surrounded by blight
-
Early voting ends Saturday; here's what officials say parish-wide numbers reveal
-
New testing results from Smitty's runoff show cancer-causing 'forever chemicals'
-
LSU looks to bounce back Saturday night vs. Alabama on WBRZ
-
Baton Rouge feeling effects of FAA reducing operations as two BTR Friday...
Sports Video
-
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland dies at 24, team says
-
Bring on Bama: LSU fans stormed field after Tigers' 2022 overtime win...
-
LSU women's basketball shuts down Southeastern
-
Brian Kelly issues first statement after LSU firing
-
WBRZ FLASHBACK: LSU beat the odds during 2002's Bluegrass Miracle against Kentucky