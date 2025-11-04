52°
57-year-old Springfield man killed in weekend crash along La. 43

SPRINGFIELD — A 57-year-old Springfield man died over the weekend after a crash on La. 43 near Haynes Settlement Road, Louisiana State Police said. 

Earl Duncan was killed in the Sunday afternoon two-vehicle crash in Livingston Parish.

According to a state police spokesperson, Duncan was driving north on La. 43 on a motorcycle when, at the same time, a car was driving north and attempted to pass the motorcycle in a legal passing zone. The motorcycle then turned left into the path of the car, resulting in the crash. 

Duncan, who was wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the car was wearing his seat belt and did not get hurt. 

Impairment is not suspected, LSP said. 

