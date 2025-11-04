52°
Latest Weather Blog
57-year-old Springfield man killed in weekend crash along La. 43
Related Story
SPRINGFIELD — A 57-year-old Springfield man died over the weekend after a crash on La. 43 near Haynes Settlement Road, Louisiana State Police said.
Earl Duncan was killed in the Sunday afternoon two-vehicle crash in Livingston Parish.
According to a state police spokesperson, Duncan was driving north on La. 43 on a motorcycle when, at the same time, a car was driving north and attempted to pass the motorcycle in a legal passing zone. The motorcycle then turned left into the path of the car, resulting in the crash.
Duncan, who was wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the car was wearing his seat belt and did not get hurt.
Impairment is not suspected, LSP said.
News
SPRINGFIELD — A 57-year-old Springfield man died over the weekend after a crash on La. 43 near Haynes Settlement Road,... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU's Verge Ausberry named permanent Athletic Director
-
Three NOLA eateries earn Michelin stars; two capital region restaurants also recognized...
-
First responders working fire at building near Sacred Heart; school official says...
-
UPS plane crashes on takeoff from Louisville, Kentucky, airport, igniting huge fire...
-
Baton Rouge Fire Department announces new rating from Property Insurance Association of...
Sports Video
-
No. 5 LSU women's basketball dominates Houston Christian to win season opener
-
Week 9 Fans' Choice Finalists: VOTE NOW!
-
LSU's Verge Ausberry named permanent Athletic Director
-
WATCH: Frank Wilson prepares for first game as interim head coach as...
-
LSU men's basketball starts season Wednesday