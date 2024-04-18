74°
2une In Previews: Youth Peace Olympics
The Youth Peace Olympics is this weekend and it is open to the public.
YPO is a program meant to lead positive change in communities starting with its youngest members. The Olympics opening will feature vendors, food, live music. You can RSVP here, but it is not required.
The opening will take place at BREC's Hartley Vey Park on Gardere Lane on April 20.
