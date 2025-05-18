76°
2une In Previews: Wesley United Methodist Church's 159th Founders Day

BATON ROUGE - A local church is celebrating its 159th Founders Day this weekend. 

Reverend Dr. J.C. Richardson spoke on 2une In Friday morning previewing the celebration happening at Wesley United Methodist Church on Sunday at 10 a.m.. 

The church encourages community members to come out and celebrate this historic anniversary. 

