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2une In Previews: Walls Project celebrating Earth Day with hands-on approach to environmental action
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BATON ROUGE — The Walls Project is celebrating Earth Day by inviting the Capital region community to take a hands-on approach to learning about healthy living, environmental action and creative sustainability.
The group is hosting its Earth Day Baton Rouge 2026 celebration at the Baton Roots Community Farm in BREC Howell Community Park on Saturday, April 25, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
This year's event, the group says, is focused on community engagement and building a better world together through practical action. The event will teach community members new skills on how to care for shared spaces and connect sustainability to everyday life.
Volunteers can also participate in blight and litter cleanup efforts at multiple locations on Friday, April 24, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Learn more here.
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