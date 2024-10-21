74°
2une In Previews: Scrabble Competition for Adult Literacy Advocates

BATON ROUGE - Put on your thinking caps and activate your competitive spirit - there is a Scrabble competition being hosted Thursday night!

The challenge is being hosted from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at L'Auberge Casino and Hotel. Registration is $35 per person or $100 for a table for four people, and while walk-ups are welcome, seating is limited, so advance registration is encouraged. 

Winners will receive prizes, and everyone can partake in the casino's buffet, cash bar, a silent auction, a wine cork pull, and a 50/50 cash split raffle. 

Proceeds benefit Adult Literacy Advocates, an organization 

