2une In Previews: Scrabble Competition for Adult Literacy Advocates

BATON ROUGE - Put on your thinking caps and activate your competitive spirit - there is a Scrabble competition being hosted Thursday night!

The challenge is being hosted from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at L'Auberge Casino and Hotel. Registration is $35 per person or $100 for a table for four people, and while walk-ups are welcome, seating is limited, so advance registration is encouraged.

Winners will receive prizes, and everyone can partake in the casino's buffet, cash bar, a silent auction, a wine cork pull, and a 50/50 cash split raffle.

Proceeds benefit Adult Literacy Advocates, an organization

