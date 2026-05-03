78°
Latest Weather Blog
2une In Previews: Ron Zappe International Beerfest returns to LSU Rural Life Museum
Related Story
BATON ROUGE — This weekend is the Ron Zappe International Beerfest at the LSU Rural Life Museum.
The 21st annual event returns to Baton Rouge on Saturday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
This year's festival will feature more than 200 domestic and international beers, including speciality selections and local homebrews.
The proceeds from the event will support the Rural Life Museum's research, education and cultural preservation initiatives.
Attendees are also invited to enjoy a live viewing of the Kentucky Derby, with guests encouraged to wear their most festive and creative Derby-style hats for a chance to win prizes.
News
BATON ROUGE — This weekend is the Ron Zappe International Beerfest at the LSU Rural Life Museum. The 21st... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU softball sweeps Auburn in Saturday double header
-
Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa hosts battle of the bands to support public...
-
March of Dimes hosts March for Babies event advocating for mothers in...
-
Former patients at Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital reunite with...
-
Early voting kicks off on Saturday ahead of Louisiana's May 16 election
Sports Video
-
LSU softball sweeps Auburn in Saturday double header
-
LSU men's tennis beats Alabama State, advances in Regional
-
Dunham School to build new football practice field named after former LSU...
-
Brusly softball looks to make it past the semifinals in LHSAA Tournament
-
LSU softball shuts out Auburn to take game one of series