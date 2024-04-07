2une In previews: Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival

65°
PONCHATOULA - It's that time of year again - when festivalgoers from miles around crowd to the small town of Ponchatoula to enjoy some top-quality strawberries.
2une In talked with the Strawberry King and Queen to preview what's in store for the 2024 Strawberry Festival. It's looking to be a berry special day!
