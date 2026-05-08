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2une In Previews: Manship Theatre hosting Mother's Day tribute concert

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BATON ROUGE - Mother's Day is this weekend, and the Manship Theatre is hosting a joyful tribute to the women who raised you.

From timeless classics like Nina Simone's "Feeling Good" and Eva Cassidy's "Over the Rainbow", the tribute jazz ensemble is sure to please.

Band frontrunner and Ponchatoula native, Ashley Orlando, joined April Davis on 2une In to talk about the upcoming performance. It's happening Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at the Manship Theatre.

Learn more here.

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2une In Previews: Manship Theatre hosting Mother's...
2une In Previews: Manship Theatre hosting Mother's Day tribute concert
BATON ROUGE - Mother's Day is this weekend, and the Manship Theatre is hosting a joyful tribute to the women... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, May 06 2026 May 6, 2026 Wednesday, May 06, 2026 8:29:00 AM CDT May 06, 2026

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