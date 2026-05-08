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2une In Previews: Manship Theatre hosting Mother's Day tribute concert
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BATON ROUGE - Mother's Day is this weekend, and the Manship Theatre is hosting a joyful tribute to the women who raised you.
From timeless classics like Nina Simone's "Feeling Good" and Eva Cassidy's "Over the Rainbow", the tribute jazz ensemble is sure to please.
Band frontrunner and Ponchatoula native, Ashley Orlando, joined April Davis on 2une In to talk about the upcoming performance. It's happening Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at the Manship Theatre.
Learn more here.
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BATON ROUGE - Mother's Day is this weekend, and the Manship Theatre is hosting a joyful tribute to the women... More >>
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