2une In Previews: Italian Festival returns to Tickfaw for 53rd year

TICKFAW — The Italian Festival in Tickfaw is returning this weekend for its 53rd year!

The festival, held each year during the last full weekend in April, takes place along La. 51 next to City Hall and celebrates all things Italian, honoring the town of Tickfaw's significant population of Italian-Americans.

This year, the festival starts early with the spaghetti cook-off on Saturday, April 18, at 7 a.m., followed by the car show from 8 a.m. to noon.

The festival proper kicks off April 24, with the bulk of the festivities taking place the next day, Saturday, April 25. The Italian Festival Parade rolls at 10:30 a.m., followed by the annual tomato toss.

This year, the Grand Marshal of the festival is Veda Abene.

To celebrate the festival, Tickfaw Italian Festival King Carlos Notariano and Queen Lily DiBenedetto visited 2une In on Wednesday.

Learn more about the festival here.