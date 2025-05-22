2une In Previews: 'Cats' at LSU's Shaver Theater

BATON ROUGE - Take your friends and family out for a magical night with this "purr-fect" show: Andrew Loyd Webber's "Cats" is coming to the capital city.

There will be a total of five performances with both evening and matinee performances, and it's a Jellicle ball you don't want to miss. Tickets on sale at cytbatonrouge.org, $19 for adults and $16 for children 12 and under.

Actors in the musical spoke on 2une In Tuesday morning about what went into the production and why you should be excited about the show!