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2une In Previews: Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre's production of Rapunzel comes to River Center

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BATON ROUGE — The classic story of Rapunzel is coming to the River Center stage this weekend! 

Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre's production of the Italian tale made popular by the Brothers Grimm is a storybook ballet full of flowers, colorful ribbons, beautiful skirts and the company's troupe of dancers. 

BRBT's Rapunzel will have two performances: Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m. at the River Center Theatre for Performing Arts in downtown Baton Rouge. 

Tickets are available here and start at $45. Learn more here.

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2une In Previews: Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre's...
2une In Previews: Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre's production of Rapunzel comes to River Center
BATON ROUGE — The classic story of Rapunzel is coming to the River Center stage this weekend! Baton Rouge... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, April 16 2026 Apr 16, 2026 Thursday, April 16, 2026 6:10:29 AM CDT April 16, 2026

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