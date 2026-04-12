2026 Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival kicks off on Friday with weekend of festivities

PONCHATOULA - The 54th annual Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival kicks off Friday in the Strawberry Capital of the World!

The festival will showcase over 40 booths operated by local non-profit organizations. From strawberry shortcake to strawberry daiquiris, you will be able to find it all!

There will be live music every day.

This year, the festival's hours have been adjusted to ensure heightened security and safety following a shooting at the festival last year.

Friday, April 10:

Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, April 11:

Hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Parade: 9:30 a.m.

Sunday, April 12:

Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Abigail Whitam from 2une In joined festival organizers to see how they are prepping for the busy weekend ahead.