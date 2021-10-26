74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

2 people shot to death at apartment complex near Longridge Avenue

Related Story

BATON ROUGE - Two people were shot and killed at an apartment complex on Longridge Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

Baton Rouge Police Department said 28-year-old Vinnie Mackie shot and killed 27-year-old Myesha Davis before turning the gun on himself. 

The relationship between the victims is unclear at this time. No more details about the case were immediately available.

News
2 killed in murder-suicide at apartment complex...
2 killed in murder-suicide at apartment complex near Longridge Avenue
BATON ROUGE - Two people were shot and killed at an apartment complex on Longridge Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.... More >>
19 hours ago Monday, October 25 2021 Oct 25, 2021 Monday, October 25, 2021 3:16:00 PM CDT October 25, 2021

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days