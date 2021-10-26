74°
2 people shot to death at apartment complex near Longridge Avenue
BATON ROUGE - Two people were shot and killed at an apartment complex on Longridge Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
Baton Rouge Police Department said 28-year-old Vinnie Mackie shot and killed 27-year-old Myesha Davis before turning the gun on himself.
The relationship between the victims is unclear at this time. No more details about the case were immediately available.
