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2 people arrested in connection with fatal shooting of 41-year-old along Scenic Highway
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BATON ROUGE — Two people were arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 41-year-old along Scenic Highway earlier this month.
According to Baton Rouge Police, 20-year-old Jaylynn Shampine and 24-year-old Daveon Anderson were both arrested in connection with the April 3 shooting. WBRZ previously reported that 41-year-old Roderick Williams was shot multiple times following a verbal argument.
Shampine and Anderson were both arrested and booked on second-degree murder charges.
Anderson has a criminal record, including arrests for theft of a motor vehicle and criminal property damage.
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BATON ROUGE — Two people were arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 41-year-old along Scenic Highway earlier... More >>
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