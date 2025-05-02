69°
13-year-old airlifted to hospital after being run over by four-wheeler along Greenwell Springs Road
ZACHARY — A teenager was airlifted to the hospital after being run over by a four-wheeler near Zachary on Wednesday afternoon, Acadian Ambulance officials said.
AirMed was called to the corner of Greenwell Springs-Port Hudson and Hubbs roads at 12:47 p.m., Acadian Ambulance said.
The 13-year-old was brought to Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital around 2:30 p.m. in critical condition.
Officials said that the incident is being investigated by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.
