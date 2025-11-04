10th annual Cap City Beer Fest raises money for Companion Animal Alliance

BATON ROUGE - The 10th annual Cap City Beer Fest kicked off on Sunday as attendees gathered on 4th Street and Spanish Town Road to enjoy local, national and international craft beer and homebrews.

The dog-friendly beer tasting event held in downtown Baton Rouge benefitted the Companion Animal Alliance, the only open-intake animal shelter in East Baton Rouge Parish.

"We are thrilled to celebrate the 10th annual Cap City Beer Fest this year! Thanks to the incredible

event committee, Cap City Beer Fest continues to raise vital funds and awareness for CAA and ensures we can carry on our lifesaving work," CAA Executive Director JT Hackett said.

Over the years, the festival, held annually on the first Sunday in November, has raised over $150,000 for CAA. This funding supports shelter programs and essential animal care services for the East Baton Rouge community.

