1 arrested for allegedly stabbing man to death on Beech Street, police say

BATON ROUGE — One person was arrested for allegedly stabbing a man to death on Beech Street, the Baton Rouge Police Department said.

Police said officers responded to a call on Beech near McClelland Drive on Saturday night. They found Kendrick Eubanks, 44, with multiple stab wounds. Eubanks was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Officers arrested Robin Brown, 46, for allegedly killing Eubanks. Brown was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a manslaughter charge.