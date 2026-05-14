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1 arrested for allegedly stabbing man to death on Beech Street, police say
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BATON ROUGE — One person was arrested for allegedly stabbing a man to death on Beech Street, the Baton Rouge Police Department said.
Police said officers responded to a call on Beech near McClelland Drive on Saturday night. They found Kendrick Eubanks, 44, with multiple stab wounds. Eubanks was taken to a hospital, where he died.
Officers arrested Robin Brown, 46, for allegedly killing Eubanks. Brown was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a manslaughter charge.
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BATON ROUGE — One person was arrested for allegedly stabbing a man to death on Beech Street, the Baton Rouge... More >>
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