96°
Latest Weather Blog
Zion City neighborhood to be affected by power outage after vehicle hits Entergy pole
BATON ROUGE - The Zion City neighborhood in Baton Rouge will experience a power outage Sunday evening after a vehicle hit an Entergy pole, according to Metro Council member Darryl Hurst.
A vehicle accident resulted damage to one of Entergy's poles in the 7400 block of Plank Road.
Trending News
Hurst provided a statement from Entergy around 12 p.m., who said their crews would begin pre-work before switching out the pole in "3-4 hours." Roughly 200-300 customers are expected to be impacted when Entergy begins switching.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge Pride Fest takes over the River Center on Saturday
-
50-year-old woman found shot to death inside home Saturday
-
New Tangipahoa Parish sheriff details plan to fix parish jail, gives update...
-
Sports2-A-Days Preview: Central Wildcats
-
EBR parents demand unity in the district as search for superintendent narrows