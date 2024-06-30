Zion City neighborhood to be affected by power outage after vehicle hits Entergy pole

BATON ROUGE - The Zion City neighborhood in Baton Rouge will experience a power outage Sunday evening after a vehicle hit an Entergy pole, according to Metro Council member Darryl Hurst.

A vehicle accident resulted damage to one of Entergy's poles in the 7400 block of Plank Road.

Hurst provided a statement from Entergy around 12 p.m., who said their crews would begin pre-work before switching out the pole in "3-4 hours." Roughly 200-300 customers are expected to be impacted when Entergy begins switching.