Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Zion City neighborhood to be affected by power outage after vehicle hits Entergy pole

2 hours 19 minutes 2 seconds ago Sunday, June 30 2024 Jun 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 2:18 PM June 30, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - The Zion City neighborhood in Baton Rouge will experience a power outage Sunday evening after a vehicle hit an Entergy pole, according to Metro Council member Darryl Hurst.

A vehicle accident resulted damage to one of Entergy's poles in the 7400 block of Plank Road.

Hurst provided a statement from Entergy around 12 p.m., who said their crews would begin pre-work before switching out the pole in "3-4 hours." Roughly 200-300 customers are expected to be impacted when Entergy begins switching.

