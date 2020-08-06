Latest Weather Blog
Zachary Schools: Quarantined teachers, bus aide shortage as kids go back to school
UPDATE: The Zachary School Board has decided to delay school reopening by one week. Classes will begin Aug. 17.
ZACHARY - The school board will discuss the school year start date a meeting Thursday as nearly two-dozen school staffers are in quarantine related to the coronavirus.
As of Thursday, August 6th: Nineteen employees throughout the district are in isolation, the superintendent told WBRZ. Seven teachers have either tested positive or are presumptive positive, the school district said. Twelve others are in quarantine because of close contact, but have not tested positive.
Ten bus aides have quit over concerns about going back to work. The school district is advertising for bus monitors to help fill open positions. Job application information for bus monitors are available here.
Zachary had previously announced an August 10 return to school. In July, it outlined a new hybrid learning model for students. Click HERE for the Zachary Community Schools return to school webpage.
15 minutes later, speakers still telling (not asking, tbh) board that school year needs to be delayed and that teachers not feeling ready or prepared falls on school district officials https://t.co/BhuAkuZ3Py— Johnston von Springer (@johnstonvon) August 7, 2020
One parent says she doesn’t understand why teachers aren’t prepared bc she’s personally learned Zoom, google classroom, etc. Also says her son is suffering from school closure. Says teachers need to go to work/do their jobs. Also said delaying the year is “Delaying inevitable”— Johnston von Springer (@johnstonvon) August 7, 2020
