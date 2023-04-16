54°
Zachary Police looking for juvenile last seen running along Old Scenic Highway

Sunday, April 16 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

ZACHARY - Law enforcement is looking for a 17-year-old who was last seen running down Old Scenic Highway in Zachary. 

According to the police department, the girl was last seen at 12:15 p.m. near the intersection of Old Scenic Highway and Church Street. 

Officers say she is 5'5" and is wearing a black shirt that says "True Bleeda." Anyone with information on the juvenile should call (225) 654-1921. 

