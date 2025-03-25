Zachary Police Chief responds to social media post by former council member

ZACHARY - Zachary Police Chief Darryl Lawrence addressed the public Tuesday after a former town councilmember posted a picture of a 2023 "Traffic Bingo" card that officers were filling out with different types of traffic tickets.

The chief posted the following statement:

Over the past few months there have been numerous social media posts targeting my professionalism and character and the professionalism of the Zachary Police Department and our Officers. The information posted has been false and riddled with incorrect information.

Today, I would like to ensure the residents of Zachary and anyone who travels within the City limits of Zachary, that the Zachary Police Department does NOT have a quota system and is NOT breaking any Louisiana Laws. Two years ago, some officers created a Bingo game as a competition between shifts, it must be noted that the officers did not receive any incentives or awards for this game. This game was not created or approved by the Administration of The Zachary Police Department. Once I was made aware of this game, I immediately informed all Supervisors and officers that this kind of activity could threaten our relationship with Zachary Residents and the Public.

I want to reassure the residents of our City, and people that travel through The City of Zachary, that the officers of the Zachary Police Department work everyday within the boundaries of Louisiana Law and the Laws and Ordinances of the City of Zachary.

We are here to Protect and Serve this Community. I urge residents to always be cautious of information shared on social media from non-reputable sources.

Former councilmember Lael Montgomery posted the bingo sheets and said "Zachary Police took your grandmother’s innocent Bingo game and found a way to give out tickets, and take your hard earned cash, and raise your insurance rates, by creating violations so they can win a prize I guess."

Montgomery ran for his District 5 seat in 2022 and lost by seven votes to Jennifer Boyd. A year before the election, WBRZ reported that the then-councilman brandished a gun during a Facebook rant directed at the former Zachary mayor David Amrhein.