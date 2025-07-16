85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Zachary man arrested for kidnapping after pursuit from Baton Rouge to St. Francisville

3 hours 41 minutes 47 seconds ago Wednesday, July 16 2025 Jul 16, 2025 July 16, 2025 6:10 PM July 16, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a Zachary man for kidnapping following a Tuesday morning pursuit from Baton Rouge to St. Francisville, arrest documents said.

Police booked Cade Johnson, 24, for simple kidnapping, false imprisonment and aggravated flight from an officer, among other charges.

Arrest documents said a mother called police, concerned about her daughter being taken in a vehicle driven by Johnson, who had a prior relationship with the victim. Police said Johnson drove over 100 miles per hour before exiting North I-110 and Florida Boulevard, leading to police pursuit.

The pursuit went on for about 39 minutes and Johnson's vehicle disregarded three stop signs and five red lights before being disabled in St. Francisville.

Trending News

After the pursuit, the mother and the victim went home due to the pursuit's length.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days