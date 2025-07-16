Zachary man arrested for kidnapping after pursuit from Baton Rouge to St. Francisville

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a Zachary man for kidnapping following a Tuesday morning pursuit from Baton Rouge to St. Francisville, arrest documents said.

Police booked Cade Johnson, 24, for simple kidnapping, false imprisonment and aggravated flight from an officer, among other charges.

Arrest documents said a mother called police, concerned about her daughter being taken in a vehicle driven by Johnson, who had a prior relationship with the victim. Police said Johnson drove over 100 miles per hour before exiting North I-110 and Florida Boulevard, leading to police pursuit.

The pursuit went on for about 39 minutes and Johnson's vehicle disregarded three stop signs and five red lights before being disabled in St. Francisville.

After the pursuit, the mother and the victim went home due to the pursuit's length.