Zachary councilman cites emails from city attorney as alleged threat over tax vote

ZACHARY - A Zachary councilman accused the city attorney of attempting to pressure him into supporting a controversial tax millage.

Councilman John LeBlanc claims that during a May 13th meeting, City Attorney John Hopewell warned him that if he did not vote to roll forward the upcoming property tax rate, a political action committee would target him in future campaign materials.

“They tell me that if I don't vote a certain way, they're going to use this against me in the next election. Absolutely, I take it as a threat,” LeBlanc said.

LeBlanc alleges Hopewell specifically mentioned the Jambalaya PAC as a group that could publish campaign ads against him and another councilmember. Following that meeting, LeBlanc said he received multiple emails from Hopewell insisting that he had not threatened him and asking for written acknowledgment to that effect.

Public records obtained by WBRZ show LeBlanc responded to the city attorney the day after the meeting, writing that he believed Hopewell was trying to coerce his vote. Hopewell replied hours later, saying, “I appreciate that my informing you of the possibility of potential bad publicity was taken by you as a threat; I felt it was my intent to let you know that something was afoot.”

“I think as a city attorney, he should be there to give us legal advice, to lead us in the right direction on things for the city,” LeBlanc said. “I do think he was out of line in bringing up the Jambalaya PAC.”

Hopewell ended that email by stating, “I need for you to acknowledge that I did not tell you how to vote, nor did I provide that information in a threatening manner.” LeBlanc never replied.

Subsequent emails from Hopewell were sent on May 20 and June 3, again requesting that LeBlanc confirm he did not feel threatened.

“Even my attorney, when we met with Mr. Hopewell, even my attorney said that they were threatening,” LeBlanc added.

City Attorney John Hopewell declined a request for an interview.