Zachary community lights the night for policeman, firefighter killed in line of duty

ZACHARY - Wednesday, the Zachary community lit up the night in honor of a policeman and firefighter who died in the line of duty in 2018.

Chris Lawton was killed while serving a warrant for the arrest of Albert Franklin, who was accused of beating his girlfriend a week before Lawton approached him. Franklin was found guilty of murder when it was found he tried to drive away, pinning Lawton between his vehicle and a line of grocery carts in the Walmart parking lot they were in, and ran him over, ultimately killing him.

Community members spent Wednesday night walking in the Zachary BREC Community Park carrying flashlights and glowsticks to light up the night in Lawton's honor.