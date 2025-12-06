53°
Zachary celebrates holiday season with annual Christmas parade
ZACHARY - Zachary celebrated the holiday season with its annual Christmas parade Saturday afternoon.
More than 50 groups came together to spread holiday cheer with floats, dancers, and cheerleaders all representing this year's parade theme, Christmas Movie Spectacular.
Families at the parade said the season gives people a reason to be together.
"The togetherness and being with family, a lot of times, we work, and we're not actually able to be with family because we work so much. But that's the only time we get to be off," paradegoer Tyhecia Rovaris said.
The festivities also included the first Annual Bayou Black Pot Cook-Off hosted by Downtown Live.
