Z Gallerie closing Perkins Rowe location
BATON ROUGE - A well-known home furnishing retailer is closing its doors for good at their Perkins Row location.
Z Gallerie will be closing by the end of July. An employee says they are in liquidation mode at the time so everything must go including the furniture in the store.
According to the Bloomberg.com Z Gallerie LLC filed for bankruptcy back in March in Delaware. The company reportedly blamed the filing on namely, "self impose problems".
